Ex-Mets minor league player rips organization, takes subtle jab at Tim Tebow upon release

In his assertion, Church addressed how he tore his UCL and accused the Mets group of nonetheless persevering with to play him and ignoring his requests to see a physician.

“I felt my competitive nature was being taken advantage of. They knew I would never say no to competing and would fly me around to fill in for anyone that got injured,” Church wrote. “I realized this wasn’t in my best interest when my delayed flight finally landed in the 3rd inning, and I was on the mound in a AAA baseball game for the first time, without any warm up throws. My UCL originally tore that night. Instead of seeing a doctors like I asked, they sent me back to High A to pitch in the playoffs. When I told them I couldn’t I was made out to be the bad guy.”

He then appeared to take a shot at Tebow with out naming him.

“Then the next year, they made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren’t playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did. I think people are starting to understand that more now but they didn’t in 2018 when it was happening again. I was fed up. I spent my whole childhood honing in my passion and anger, to not let it get out of control, but it was and I was going to explode. So I took the opposite direction, I bottled it and silenced myself. I took some time away and cleared my head.”

Church mentioned he thought the group was making strides when he requested to be reinstated in 2019.

“I honestly think they are making strides to be a better organization, but the culture that has been built for decades within that organization is toxic. Filled with snakes and bottom feeders trying to elevate their professional careers at the expense of the players, with no remorse.”

He wrote that he continued to be bused round and that he misplaced his “drive” to carry out for the group.

Church was amongst 39 Mets gamers who have been launched Thursday. Minor league gamers have been initially getting $400 per week.

MLB suspended spring coaching and postponed the beginning of its minor league season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league launched a coverage March 19 to offer most gamers who are usually not on the 40-man roster signed to minor league offers with stipends via April eight after which once more to May 31.

Minor league baseball might not have a season as MLB house owners and gamers negotiate how a season goes to happen in 2020.

