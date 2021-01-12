Ex-Melania Trump adviser: First lady is President's enabler

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author and former senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump, speaks to CNN’s Brianna Keilar about her article in The Daily Beast where she writes that Melania and the President “lack character, and have no moral compass.”
Biden: Trump skipping my inauguration a good thing
President-elect Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's decision to skip his inauguration is "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed...
Man seen in viral riot photo at Nancy Pelosi’s desk arrested, officials say
The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during Wednesday's riots in the US Capitol has been arrested and charged with three...
Senator Angus King Puts The Capitol Riots Blame On President Trump
A Senator from the state of Maine, the north-easternmost state of the United States of America, Angus King, addressed the infamous Capito violence that...