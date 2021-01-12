Ex-Melania Trump adviser: First lady is President's enabler
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author and former senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump, speaks to CNN’s Brianna Keilar about her article in The Daily Beast where she writes that Melania and the President “lack character, and have no moral compass.”

