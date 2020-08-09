Ex-Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes completes Lille move

The teenage assaulting midfielder will invest the next project on loan with Boavista after penning a five-year handle the French side

Lille have actually revealed that they have actually finished the finalizing of previous Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes on a five-year offer.

The assaulting midfielder was a complimentary representative after stopping working to concur terms with the Red Devils.

Lille fans, nevertheless, will need to wait to see him in their colours as he will be lent to Portuguese attire Boavista throughout of the 2020-21 season.

“We are very happy to welcome Angel Gomes who comes free from Manchester United,” Lille CEO Marc Ingla stated. “Angel represents among the best global potential customers in his position.

“He is a really smart gamer in his choice making, technical, nimble, however likewise endowed with strong management capabilities, as revealed by captaining England’s Under-20 side.

“He is still young however has enormous skill and capacity. We are extremely delighted to have actually encouraged him to sign up with LOSC.”

Gomes originates from a footballing background as the cousin of Portugal global Nani, while his dad Gil Gomes, who included for Sheffield Wednesday, likewise hung around playing expertly in France for Tours.

Capable of playing out large or through the centre, the 19- year-old Gomes had actually been on the books of …