Ex-Malian president Keita hospitalized – Armenian News

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted in a military coup last month, was hospitalized late Tuesday at a personal center, heightening worries about the 75- year- old’s health after being apprehended for 10 days by the junta now in power.

Keita’s condition was not right away understood, and it was uncertain whether he would be left abroad for medical treatment offered the situations, The Associated Press reports.

His hospitalization was validated to The Associated Press by 2 individuals at the center who spoke on condition of privacy as they were not licensed to talk to reporters.

The previous Malian president has actually appeared gaunt in current photos, and issues just installed throughout his time in military custody in the barracks at Kati outside the capital.