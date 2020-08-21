Ex-Malaysia PM slams UAE-Israel normalisation deal as ‘divisive’ – Middle East Monitor

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has actually knocked the normalisation arrangement concluded in between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, explaining it as a “step backward”.

In remarks to This Week in Asia paper, Mohamad stated: “The agreement will divide the Islamic world into warring factions where the Israelis would be able to pour fuel on fire in this conflict.”

“The agreement will increase the warring parties’ ability to fight each other, and there will be no peace even between Islamic countries,” he stated, discussing that the deal would reinforce the Israeli declare that Palestine is a home of Israel.

Mohamad stressed that the Palestinians and those understanding to the Palestinians will respond to the deal which indicates extending the war in the Middle East.

On 13 August, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace deal in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the deal was an effort to fend off Tel Aviv’s prepared addition of the inhabited West Bank, nevertheless, challengers think normalisation efforts have actually been in the offing for several years as Israeli authorities have actually made main check outs to the UAE and participated in conferences in the nation which had no diplomatic or other ties with the profession state.

Netanyahu duplicated on 17 August that …