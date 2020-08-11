Ex-Liverpool & Chelsea star Sturridge says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League

The previous England worldwide thinks he is “one of the better options for teams” in the transfer market after being launched by Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Daniel Sturridge says he has “unfinished business” in the Premier League.

Sturridge has lacked a club because leaving Trabzonspor back in March.

The 31- year-old was launched by the Turkish club after breaching the Football Association’s gaming policies, and was consequently struck with a four-month restriction.

Sturridge has because been keeping his physical fitness levels up at his training base in Los Angeles, with a view to going back to high-level competitors in 2020-21

Goal reported in May that the previous England worldwide was in talks over a transfer to MLS, amidst interest from D.C. United and Inter Miami.

However, a offer has yet to come to fulfillment, and the experienced forward has now exposed that a prospective go back to the Premier League holds the biggest appeal for him at this phase of his profession.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” Sturridge informed Sky Sports when quizzed on his future strategies.

” I think I’ve got a lot to offer to the Premier League and I would state that’s my very first option. I do feel I have incomplete company so I want to return …