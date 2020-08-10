Ex-Lebanon premier denies knowledge of Beirut shipment – Middle East Monitor

Former Lebanese premier Tammam Salam has actually rejected getting correspondence or info about the arrival of dangerous chemical products shipment in Beirut, which presumably triggered a fatal blast in the capital on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

In a declaration on Sunday, Salam’s media workplace stated reports declaring that he knew of the arrival of a ship bring chemical products to Beirut were “false and bare of truth.”

Earlier, media reports recommended that a Lebanese court had actually purchased the ship to dump its freight at the Beirut port when Salam was the prime minister.

Salam, who worked as a prime minister fromFeb 2014 toDec 2016, restored require forming a worldwide commission to penetrate the destructive surge in which a minimum of 158 individuals were eliminated and over 6,000 hurt.

Thousands have actually been rendered homeless.

Officials stated the blast was brought on by the detonation of 2,750 loads of ammonium nitrate kept unsafely at the port for the last 6 years.

The federal government has actually formed a committee to penetrate the occurrence, which came as Lebanon was handling an unmatched recession, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic.

