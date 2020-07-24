Ex-Lebanese minister: We stand strong with Armenians – Panorama

Lebanon’s long-term former defense minister, famous politician Yacoub Riad Sarraf took to social media to condemn the Azerbaijani military attack against Armenia.

“I resolutely condemn the military attack against Armenia perpetrated by Azerbaijani armed forces on July 12. It is very concerning that these military actions have been accompanied by the threats to launch missile strikes against Armenian nuclear power plant. This type of nuclear threats are irresponsible and should be unequivocally condemned by the international community,” he said on Facebook.

“It is not accidental that the only country which stood by and instigated Azerbaijan to undertake these irresponsible actions has been Turkey. The destabilizing role of Turkey in number of its neighboring regions attest to unjustified hostile attitude of this country towards peaceful nations from North Africa to Middle East, from South Caucasus to Eatern Meditearnean.

“We have known Armenia and Armenians for centuries, we know their civilizational role in the history of the Middle East, we know them as devoted citizens of Lebanon which have a strong sense of national and regional identity. We know their security sensitivity and we have witnessed their unitedness in addressing and overcoming all the threats and challenges to their national agenda. We stand strong with them,” the politician wrote.