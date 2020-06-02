Ex-leader Al-Yousifi’s memorial desecrated – Middle East Monitor

The memorial of late Moroccan nationwide chief Abderrahmane Youssoufi in Tangiers has been desecrated simply days after his demise.

Al Rai Al Youm reported on Sunday that the saboteurs eliminated all of the flowers and eulogies which had been left in honour of the deceased and littered the realm with garbage.

Youssoufi died in Casablanca on 29 May, aged 96. A human rights lawyer, he served as prime minister of Morocco from 1998-2002. He retired from politics in 2003.

An investigation has been opened into the desecration of his memorial with the general public prosecution surveillance footage from the realm.

