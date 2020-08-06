Ex-king of Spain refused offer to move to Saudi – Middle East Monitor

Former Spanish King, Juan Carlos, refused a Saudi offer to move to a palace in the kingdom after renouncing the throne and entering into exile after dealing with claims of corruption.

Spanish media stated Carlos moved to the Dominican Republic in an effort to conserve the royal household, releasing a letter resolved to his kid, King Felipe VI, stating he was leaving “in the face of the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating” and in the hope of permitting his kid to perform his functions as king with “tranquillity”.

The 82- year-old continued: “I desire to do the best for the Spanish people and their institutions, and you as a king. I inform you of my decision … to leave Spain at this time.”King Felipe thanked his dad for his choice, keeping in mind the “historical significance of his father’s rule” for democracy in Spain.

Al Jazeera reported regional media, consisting of EL PAÍS paper, understood to be close to the royal palace, as stating the previous king had actually gotten here in the Dominican Republic, where he will be remaining in your house of one of his good friends.

This comes as Spain’s Supreme Court stated it intends to develop Juan Carlos’ connection with an agreement released by Saudi Arabia after his abdication.

Spanish companies won a EUR6.7 billion ($ 7.9 billion) offer to construct …