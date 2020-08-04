Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela: Golden Arrows and PSL teams should brace themselves for injuries

There will be video games played nearly every day as the league aims to finish the season by early September 2020

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Steve Komphela is anticipating a great deal of PSL teams to fight with injuries when the 2019/20 season resumes.

The existing project which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March is set to resume this weekend with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals happening onSaturday

Komphela’s side was gotten rid of from the South African FA Cup by ABC Motsepe League (Gauteng) side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in February and they will be focusing entirely on their league project.

The experienced tactician thinks there will be increased pressure on the medical personnel at many PSL clubs with the work anticipated to increase considerably as an outcome of back-to-back components.

“We are looking forward to the challenge in the last seven remaining matches. We know the games will be coming thick and fast,” stated Komphela onDaily Sun

“We simply need to cope and hope we will not have a lot ofinjuries But I prepared for a great deal of teams, naturally so, will be having problem with a variety of injuries.

“We just hope they are not too bad so we can see the season over.”

Abafana Bes’thende are presently positioned seventh on the league standings and they will be …