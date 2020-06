The authorities’ agenda of constitutional reforms is an try to usurp power in the Republic of Armenia, a former minister of justice, Davit Harutyunyan, said today, commenting on the bill on the National Assembly’s agenda.

“I view it as a step aimed at the usurpation of power,” that he told our correspondent.

Addressing the concerns that the bill is being considered by the legislative alternatively of the cabinet, the former minister said that he doesn’t approach it as a genuine problem.