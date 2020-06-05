Ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Richard Myers: ‘I’m glad I don’t have to advise this President’

“I’m glad I don’t have to advise this President,” Myers, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff below President George W. Bush, advised CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.” “I’m sure the senior military leadership is finding it really difficult these days to provide good, sound military advice.”
Myers, now the president of Kansas State University, stated Thursday that the episode stuffed him with “just absolute sadness.”
“As I understand it, that was a peaceful protest that was disturbed by force, and that’s not right,” he stated. “That should not happen in America. And so I was sad. I mean, we should all shed tears over that, that particular act.”
In current days, Trump has confronted an unprecedented revolt from the elite corps of ex-military leaders and presidents over his response to the protests.
Change, Allen wrote, “will have to come from the bottom up. For at the White House, there is no one home.”
Speaking from the Pentagon briefing room podium, Esper stated, “The choice to use active-duty forces in a regulation enforcement position ought to solely be used as a matter of final resort, and solely in probably the most pressing and dire of conditions.
Myers confused Thursday that whereas he would not typically publicly handle present occasions, “the people are doing what the Constitution allows” and that wants to be protected.
“There’s something about the Constitution, you know, all the power in the Constitution is described in Articles I and II, and they go to civilians,” he stated.
“So as a — even a former military officer, a former senior military officer, I think — I still respect civilian authority.”