Ex-Israel MK declares Lebanon blast as ‘gift from God’ – Middle East Monitor

Former Israeli Member of the Knesset Moshe Feiglin happily hailed the other day’s disastrous surge in Beirut as a “gift” from God in time for the Jewish celebration Tu B’Av

Feiglin published on Facebook that he thanked God that the lethal blast occurred in Beirut, and declared it was in the nick of time for Tu B’Av, which is a celebration of love, and in contemporary times has actually ended up being a romantic Jewish vacation for dancing, giving out flowers and singing.

“Today is Tu B’Av, a day of joy, and a true and huge thank you to G-d and all the geniuses and heroes really (!) who organized for us this wonderful celebration in honor of the day of love.”

He went on to hypothesize that the surge was no mishap, declaring he had “experience” in dynamites. He stated: “You don’t really believe that this was some messy fuel warehouse, yeah? Do you understand that this hell was supposed to fall on us as a rain of missiles?! I have some experience with explosives. The largest explosion I took part in was 2.5 tons of TNT.”

He included: “What we saw yesterday at the Port of Beirut was much bigger. The destructive effect (without the radiation) was like a nuclear bomb.”

In an interview with regional radio, the previous Likud MK stated he …