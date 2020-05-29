Ex-Inmate David Jassy Says ‘Mixtape’ United San Quentin Rival Gang Members



Music producer David Jassy says a magical factor occurred whereas producing a mixtape inside San Quentin State Prison — rival gang members discovered widespread floor of their love for music.

The award-winning producer, and ex-inmate at San Quentin, joined us Friday on “TMZ Live” to obtain us on his groundbreaking achievement, a 17-track mixtape written, recorded and produced inside certainly one of America’s most infamous prisons.

David says the venture, dubbed “San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1,” rapidly introduced collectively members from rival units inside the highly-segregated jail.

When he began making beats on a keyboard inside his cell, David says he observed inmates from completely different gangs congregating outdoors — an excellent uncommon prevalence for any jail, not to mention San Quentin.

David seized on the chance and ran with it … pairing rival gang members on the identical tracks to additional increase camaraderie and ease years of tensions.

In the top, David managed to get 17 completely different inmates to rap about their struggles behind bars with out utilizing profanity, whereas instructing them the ins and outs of the music trade, manufacturing and artistry.

The finish outcome goes approach past making a report — as David informed us the inmates realized useful expertise they’ll use sooner or later. In different phrases … true jail reform.



The mixtape dropped Friday on all streaming platforms … and as we first reported, David already obtained an enormous shout-out from Kim Kardashian, who had visited him at San Quentin earlier than Governor Gavin Newsom commuted his sentence only a couple months in the past.