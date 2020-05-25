Ex-Independent Counsel Robert Ray predicts prosecutions from Durham probe: ‘Political scandal of the highest order’

But, he included, “Even if no felony prosecution is ever brought as a result of this, this is a political scandal of the highest order and the American people should be paying attention.”

FLYYN BOMBSHELL PUTS RESTORED INTEREST ON DURHAM PROBE

“Witch Hunt,” organized by Gregg Jarrett, supplied an extensive introduction of the Russia probe as well as the situation versus previous National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department previously this month relocated to drop its situation versus the retired three-star basic adhering to a collection of bombshell discoveries– consisting of records revealing high-level FBI authorities potentially conspiring to establish Flynn.

KEN STARR PREDICTS CHARGES FROM DURHAM PROBE

Ray claimed he relied on that the Durham examination will certainly reach the base of the FBI’s messing up of Flynn’s situation which those accountable will certainly be held responsible.

“I imagine there are people who are in the know who may well have knowingly withheld information from the court and from defense counsel in connection with the Michael Flynn prosecution,” Ray claimed.

“If it turns out that that can be proved,” he took place, “then there are going to be referrals and potential false statements, and/or perjury prosecutions to hold those, particularly those in positions of authority, accountable.”