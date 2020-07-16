Ex husband of footballer Cesc Fabregas’s wife collapses and wails in dock as he is jailed

Elie Taktouk, 45, is said to have wailed for ’25 minutes’ while he was sentenced after ignoring court orders in his divorce battle with Daniella Semaan, reports The Sun

A property heir once married to the now wife of footballer Cesc Fabregas collapsed and wailed in the dock as he was jailed for seven months over his actions in a divorce battle, according to reports.

Elie Taktouk, 45, is said to have wailed for ’25 minutes’ while he was sentenced after ignoring court orders in his divorce battle with Daniella Semaan, reports The Sun.

Southwark Crown Court in London heard how the pair divorced after a 13 year relationship when Ms Semaan, also 45, left Taktouk for 33-year-old Fabregas – a Spanish midfielder who has won titles at top clubs including Chelsea and Barcelona.

But the court heard that during the divorce proceedings Taktouk obstructed an investigation into his assets, failed to disclose bank statements and broke court orders by buying plane tickets – which he had been banned from doing, the Sun reports.

The judge Deborah Taylor said Taktouk, of Chelsea, London, who admitted breaches of a restraint order an contempt, had ‘deliberately’ tried to obstruct the investigations, the newspaper added.

The judge did not impose the fine, ruling Taktouk had no personal assets.

Taktouk lost his former family home in Belgravia, worth £5.5million, to Ms Semaan after he failed to block the sale of the property in the Court of Appeal.

Taktouk previously lost his former family home in Belgravia, worth £5.5million, to Ms Semaan after he failed to block the sale of the property in the Court of Appeal

Despite Daniella being 12 years older than her husband, that didn’t stop romance blossoming between the two, and Cesc proposed in December 2017

Despite Daniella, a Lebanese model, being 12 years older than her husband, that didn’t stop romance blossoming between the two, and Cesc proposed in December 2017.

The couple waited until the following summer – after a busy league season and the 2018 World Cup – to hold their celebratory bash in Ibiza.

It took place on the Balearic island, and was the perfect place for any football fan hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the game’s biggest names.

They included several team mates of Fabregas at his previous club Chelsea, including Ross Barkley, Ethan Ampadu, Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante among them.

The family had to undergo a period of adjustment after relocating to the south of France from London, where Fabregas spent five successful years with Chelsea before signing for Monaco in January.

Fabregas, a product of the Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, moved to Arsenal when he was 16 in 2003 before returning to his boyhood club in a £35million move.

After winning La Liga and the Fifa Club World Cup at Barcelona, he returned to the Premier League with Chelsea, going on to win two league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Fabregas also won a World Cup and two European Championships.