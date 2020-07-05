Ex-government adviser: UK risks further 27,000 coronavirus deaths

Britain risks another 27,000 coronavirus deaths between now and then April if ministers usually do not focus on reducing the rate of disease to zero, a former government chief scientific adviser has claimed.

Sir David King argued this type of number of deaths is ‘likely’ under the Government’s current way of tackling the deadly outbreak.

He said it appeared as if the Government’s approach was to ‘maintain’ the current amount of about 3,000 new infections daily across England.

But he said the goal must be to get right down to zero coronavirus cases as he also argued that pub landlords should only serve clients outdoors to lessen the risk of transmission.

The UK’s official coronavirus death toll currently stands at significantly more than 44,000.

Sir David King, a former government chief scientific adviser, today claimed there may be 27,000 more coronavirus deaths in the UK between now and April next year if the Government will not change its approach

Sir David, who setup the alleged ‘independent SAGE’ group of experts as an alternative to the Government’s official Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, has been perhaps one of the most vocal critics of Downing Street through the crisis.

He told Sky News today: ‘What we are saying is 27,000 excess deaths tend between now and next April, if the expectation by the Chief Medical Officer that he could be surprised and delighted if the UK is in the same place next spring.

‘If he’s correct then we’d still have around 2 to 3 thousand new infections in England daily and that is the amount of deaths that will follow from that.

‘Now, quite clearly, what independent Sage is calling for is first of all this really is almost entirely preventable and absolutely unacceptable, it’s immoral but allow me to also include response to your question to the previous speaker, it is best for economic recovery.

‘The quicker we could get right down to zero Covid UK, the more quickly we could get a full economic opening of our economies right across the United Kingdom.

‘It looks as if the policy would be to maintain the current level of about 3,000 new infections a day across England while Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland are heading towards zero, net zero.’

Pubs across England reopened their doors yesterday for the first time since March.

But Sir David said they should maybe not be allowed to serve people indoors because of the increased risk of spreading infection.

‘I completely understand publicans who want to be getting back to full operation but I would also advise anyone, publicans included, only start that section of your pub where people can be outdoors and serve people outdoors who are maybe not brushing in to each other entering the pub,’ that he said.

‘There are means of achieving these objectives but we must be patient and when we’re maybe not patient, needless to say it’s not only a second wave as you are saying there, but if it bumps along at 3,000 per day, that is what produces this additional 27,000 deaths and we haven’t yet then exposed our economy.

‘So, if we should return to full economic growth as quickly as possible, eliminate the Covid virus.’