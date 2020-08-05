Ex-Google self-driving car chief sentenced for stealing trade secrets

Anthony Levandowski, co-founder of Google’s self-driving car task, has actually been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing trade secrets and presumably utilizing them to assist construct a competing driverless program at Uber, which he is now taking legal action against for $4bn.

Mr Levandowski, who had actually pleaded guilty to among the 33 counts versus him in March, will not go to jail immediately due to the fact that of coronavirus issues.

He has actually formerly called jail time a “death sentence” due to the fact that of Covid-19, after district attorneys had actually previously suggested a sentence of 24-30 months.

Judge William Alsup has actually bought him to be under home arrest up until his sentence can start, explaining his actions as“the biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen”

Mr Levandowski was also ordered to pay a $95,000 fine and more than $700,000 in restitution.

Before Tuesday’s sentencing, Mr Levandowski in a letter apologised for his actions and appealed, unsuccessfully, for a more lax sentence that would permit him to continue dealing with his brand-new self-governing innovation business, Pronto AI.

“Although the guilt and shame continue to fester and eat away at my conscience, I am working every day to earn my salvation in this world,” he composed.

Mr Levandowski included: “The innovation that we’re establishing at Pronto is totally …