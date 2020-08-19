Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI head office in Washington



By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is anticipated to plead guilty on Wednesday in federal court to falsifying a file as part of the bureau’s early-stage probe into whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign conspired with the Russian federal government.

Clinesmith is the very first individual criminally charged in an examination by John Durham, a federal district attorney tapped to probe errors the FBI made when it looked for a warrant to conduct monitoring on previous Trump campaign consultant Carter Page.

He will stand for a virtual hearing at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) in the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Clinesmith is implicated of doctoring a CIA email the FBI utilized in 2017 when it used to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to restore its application for a secret wiretap to display Page.

In an August 2016 email, the CIA recommended that Page, who is referenced in court files as “Individual #1,” had actually been authorized as an “operational contact” from 2008 to 2013.

When Clinesmith was later on asked to validate this info, he doctored a follow-up email from the CIA to make it look like however Page was …