Kevin Clinesmith, a former lawyer for the FBI, is to plead guilty in the first criminal case arising from the Russiagate probe.

FBI Lawyer Illegally Edits Email

Clinesmith, a partisan hack lawyer who worked for the FBI, will plead guilty to charges that he made a false statement, sources told the media on Friday. This is the first criminal case that arose from the Russiagate probe by US Attorney John Durham, analyzing the hacking and monitoring of President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.

The charge relate to an accusation by Durham that Clinesmith, although never identified by name, doctored an email relating to Carter Page, a former advisor to President Trump, so that Page would not appear to be a source for another government agency. Page had, in fact, been an asset for the CIA.

President Trump: “This Is Just The Beginning”

Clinesmith’s lawyer, Justin Shur, told the Associated Press that he will plead guilty to one count of making a false statement.

“Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email. It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility,” Shur later said in a statement.

