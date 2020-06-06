Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge

LA GALAXY ‘PART WAYS’ WITH ALEKSANDAR KATAI AFTER WIFE’S ‘RACIST AND VIOLENT’ SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Washington told investigators Crawford pushed her to a floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her. Crawford is free on $50,000 bond.

When her year-old daughter walked up, she distracted Crawford, who is her father, and Washington ran to call police. Crawford then fled but followed up with threatening cellphone texts to Washington, in line with the affidavit.

A message to his attorney, Rusty Hardin, seeking comment had not been returned instantly.

The incident happened a week before a 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool at Crawford’s Houston home.

From Houston, the 38-year-old Crawford was a four-time All-Star outfielder. He last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.