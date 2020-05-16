Ex-Dodger Carl Crawford’s Home Site of Fatal Double Drowning

Exclusive

Carl Crawford‘s home came to be the site of a fatal double drowning this weekend break when a mom as well as her kid landed in his swimming pool … TMZ has actually discovered.

Sources attached to Carl inform us … the ex-MLB celebrity as well as existing hip-hop document tag principal was holding a little event Saturday at his north Houston home of regarding 6 individuals, consisting of a lady as well as her young kid, that disappeared than 5 years of ages.

We’re informed, at one factor while Carl was within, the kid strayed as well as came under his swimming pool out back. The female entered after him, however neither had the ability to leave the swimming pool securely … they both stifled. Our resources state Carl attempted restoring them the very best he might right away, however was not successful. We’re informed both the mommy as well as kid passed away on the scene.





Paramedics got here as well as attempted life-saving procedures themselves, fruitless. The female as well as kid were both less competent when taken by rescue, per KHOU 11 … which additionally recorded some on-the-scene video that shows up to reveal Crawford outside too.