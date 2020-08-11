Ex-deputy police chief urges criminal prosecution for shooting drone video of Vladimir Gasparyan’s house – Panorama

Former Deputy Chief of the Armenian Police Hovhannes Kocharyan urges law enforcement agencies to conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting of former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan’s house near Lake Sevan with a surveillance drone by a RFE/RL Armenian Service (Azatutyun) crew.

“Media companies worldwide have long used drones in their activities, while, as a matter of fact, the collection and dissemination of private information in that way is presented as protection of public interests.

“The use of drones, however, may limit not only a person’s constitutional right to privacy, but also the constitutional right to inviolability of the home,” the ex-police officer said in a Facebook post.

He stressed filming an area of the house invisible to others without the consent of its owner amounts to illegally entering the house.

“It has no legitimate justification for gathering and disseminating data, thus it should be subject to criminal prosecution by the state,” Kocharyan said.