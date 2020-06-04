Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd’s Killing Make First Court Appearance

Three of the four former Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd‘s alleged murder just went in front of a judge for the first time since their arrest.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao appeared Thursday in Hennepin County District Court, and the judge set their bail at $1 million for each.

Attorneys for Kueng and Lane tried to shift the blame to Derek Chauvin, noting the 2 officers were rookies and Chauvin was a 19-year veteran. Lane’s attorney said his client asked if they should roll Floyd on his side, but claims Chauvin said no. Instead, that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The attorney asked the judge, “What was [Lane] designed to do … increase to Mr. Chauvin, grab him and throw him off?” He also said that Lane and Kueng had to reference Chauvin as “sir” … presumably in deference to his seniority. Lane’s attorney also said Lane performed CPR on Floyd inside the ambulance.

The judge said all 3 could post a lower bail amount of $750k each when they agreed to additional bail conditions. A future court date for several three former officers was set for June 29.



As we reported … Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Kueng, Lane and Thao Wednesday with one count each of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was arrested a week ago and initially charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

But, the Minnesota AG, who’s now heading the investigation and prosecution, filed an additional count of 2nd-degree murder against Chauvin, who is now facing 40 years in prison — the utmost penalty for 2nd-degree murder.

Chauvin is yet to go before a judge … and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.



