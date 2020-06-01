Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin’s Wife Files for Divorce and Doesn’t Want Spousal Support

Breaking News

Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin‘s spouse has filed for divorce, and the one factor she needs from him is her identify again.

Kellie May Chauvin says she would not need a dime from Derek, citing “irretrievable breakdown” of the wedding, which “cannot be saved” … this based on authorized docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, Kellie — who works as a realtor and is the previous Mrs. Minnesota — says she would not need spousal help and she would not need him to get spousal help both. She additionally needs a good break up on their belongings and she needs her maiden identify restored. Kellie additionally needs the title to their residence in Windermere, Florida.

As far because the date of separation goes … she lists May 28, three days after Floyd’s killing. They bought married on June 12, 2010. Kellie says she’s at present unemployed however was a realtor with ReMax.

As we reported … Kellie introduced Saturday she was ending their marriage after 10 years … simply 5 days after Derek was arrested for killing Floyd.

Kellie’s rep stated, “Her utmost sympathy lies with [Floyd’s] family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy” … “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”



