Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin’s Wife Files For Divorce after George Floyd Killing

Breaking News
The spouse of the previous cop who was arrested for killing George Floyd has filed for divorce.
Derek Chauvin‘s spouse, Kellie, introduced Friday night time she’s ending their marriage after 10 years.
Her rep says, “Her utmost sympathy lies with [Floyd’s] family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy” … “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”
Kellie, who was born in Laos and was topped Mrs. Minnesota again in 2018, says she’s devastated by George Floyd’s demise.
Derek Chauvin has been charged with Third-degree homicide in George Floyd’s demise.