Ex-Clinton White House Spokesman: Biden Shouldn’t Debate Trump

Bill Clinton’s previous press secretary Joe Lockhart simply stated that Joe Biden needs to no-show the upcoming governmental disputes.

In an op-ed for CNN, Lockhart states the presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental prospect need to simply disregard the 3 disputes.

My most current onhttps://t.co/giyZDGUO7q The one error Biden should not make with his veep choice (viewpoint)– CNN https://t.co/Mgs8k3piXT — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 2, 2020

RELATED: Black Democrat Lawmaker Goes Off On MSNBC Host When Asked If He’s Being Paid To Support Trump

Lockhart: ‘Whatever you do, don’ t debate Trump’

“Whatever you do, don’t debate Trump,” Lockhart composed. “Trump has made more than 20,000 misleading or false statements according to the Washington Post. It’s a fool’s errand to enter the ring with someone who can’t follow the rules or the truth.”

“Biden will undoubtedly take heat from Republicans and the media for skipping the debates,” Lockhart stated. “But it’s worth the risk as trying to debate someone incapable of telling the truth is an impossible contest to win.”

Lockhart tweeted on Sunday, “Debating @realDonaldTrump resembles discussing the last intoxicated in a bar at closing time. Anybody ever win among those disputes. We constructed a wall and Mexico spent for it. We have actually beaten the …