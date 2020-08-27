Ex-Chelsea star Drogba declared ineligible for Ivory Coast FA presidential election

The electoral committee in charge of the nation’s FA election made the statement on Thursday

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has actually been declared ineligible to object to next month’s Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) presidential election.

On Thursday, the FIF Electoral Commission discovered the two-time African Footballer of the Year guilty of not satisfying the requirements to end up being the head of the county’s football governing body.

Earlier this month, Drogba was welcomed by a big crowd when he sent his electoral kind to contend for the presidential seat at the FIF’s workplace in Abidjan.

One of the abnormalities discovered in the 42-year-old’s candidateship was that 2 of his sponsors were discovered to have likewise backed his challenger, FIF’s very first vice-president Sory Diabate.

The sponsors are Ivorian leading flight side Africa Sports and a body representing referees, AMAF-CI.

The elimination of Africa Sports’ support left Drogba with 2 elections from Ligue 1 clubs which indicates he did not fulfill the electoral requirements of having at least 3 elections from the 14 leading flight attire.

Paul Koffi Kouadio is another prospect who had his quote declined, leaving incumbent vice-president Diabate and previous FIF vice-president Yacine Idriss Diallo as the 2 cleared prospects.

