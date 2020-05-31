Ex-Boston police chief claims ‘group outside the US’ using George Floyd protests to ‘destabilize our society’

LIVE UPDATES: PROTESTS CONTINUE ACROSS AMERICA IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

Linskey defined that most individuals, together with most police officers, are “disgusted” by video displaying Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin urgent his knee on George Floyd’s neck as he begged the officer to let him up.

“There is need for legitimate protest,” Linskey stated. “No one’s on the second facet right here. The police agree with the protesters that this was outrageous, this officer wants to be held accountable and others want to be held accountable.

“But now we have individuals who are hijacking what should be legitimate outrage over systemic issues of race in our society,” Linskey stated. “And they’re using it to engage in violence for their own purposes.”

The former Boston chief of police added that “organized teams … are transporting people, are compensating people to be instigators on this.

And in the event you’re following the social media … there have been undoubtedly a gaggle outside the U.S. who’re using this as a manner to destabilize our society.”

Linskey then defined to Hemmer how such “agitators” manipulate native protesters.

“So what the agitators do is they utilize others to be the front line. So they will get young women, young men in the community. They’ll get them up at the front line with police officers. They’ll stand back and they’ll do, you know, throw firecrackers, throw explosive devices, throw projectiles. The police have to move forward against them. And they’re engaging the people on the front line that are there for peaceful protest.”