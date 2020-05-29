Ex-bodyguard to James Stunt charged with stealing £515,000 diamond from his home

A bodyguard as soon as employed by James Stunt has appeared in court docket accused of stealing a diamond value £515,000 from the previous gold dealer’s home in Belgravia.

Justinas Ivaskevicius, 34, was charged with theft and possession of felony property in relation to a housebreaking at Mr Stunt’s London home in December 2017.

He denies any wrongdoing. The 34-year-old is alleged to have taken the 16.18 carat yellow rectangular minimize diamond from a secure inside Mr Stunt’s home.

The gem, valued at £515,000, was then allegedly offered to a Bond Street jeweller earlier than it travelled to New York by way of Belgium.

Ivaskevicius, who was employed to defend Mr Stunt and his ex-wife Petra Ecclestone, was arrested by detectives from Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad at an handle in Cambridge on Wednesday.

He appeared in custody by way of video hyperlink at Westminster Magistrates Court. Ivaskevicius spoke solely to verify his identify, date of delivery, handle and enter not responsible pleas to one rely of theft and a separate cost of buying, utilizing or possessing felony property, particularly tens of hundreds of kilos in money.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody because the case was despatched to Southwark Crown Court the place he’ll make his first look on June 26.

Mr Stunt instructed police the theft happened months after his divorce to Ms Ecclestone, whose father Bernie is the previous chief government of Formula One.

Once value an estimated £three billion, Mr Stunt had his belongings and money frozen on the High Court in 2018 on the request of the CPS in a ‘proceeds of crime’ restraint order.

Last June, he was declared bankrupt and, in March this 12 months, his £11 million luxurious cottage in Belgravia was repossessed alongside with his two residences overlooking Chelsea Harbour, every value £5 million.

Mr Stunt and Ms Ecclestone married in 2011 at a multimillion-pound ceremony at Odescalchi Castle, Rome earlier than the couple divorced in 2017. They have three kids collectively.