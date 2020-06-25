Ex-Bengals safety George Iloka recalls tense 2017 meeting about kneeling for national anthem

COWBOYS’ EZEKIEL ELLIOTT GIVES CORONAVIRUS HEALTH UPDATE, ISSUES WARNING ABOUT SEASON

After the president’s remarks, the Cincinnati Bengals gamers had a meeting and, in the long run, elected to not kneel for their following sport, former Bengals safety George Iloka recalled to WLWT-TV on Tuesday.

“I always said I was not going to talk about that until I was done playing officially, but I really don’t care,” he informed the station. “A lot of people, myself in particular, wanted to kneel. It was a big issue and that was weighing heavily on my heart, it was weighing heavy on my mind, and obviously, it was weighing heavy on a lot of people’s hearts and minds across the NFL, and across the nation particularly with African Americans. It wasn’t just me that felt some kind of way about that.”

According to the station, all gamers didn’t come to an settlement with kneeling.

“It was about 50 percent African Americans and 50 percent of my Caucasian brothers and it was only about 30 people. The meeting left pretty much just like, the African American players feeling like we want to kneel, and then it was the white players telling us, ‘you guys don’t need to do that,’” Iloka mentioned.

Iloka mentioned he felt like his viewpoint was not being understood.

“It’s almost like saying ‘Go be oppressed somewhere else and keep it out of my sight.’ That sort of thing. So, you know, it was like, ‘I understand that you don’t get how we feel and we are not asking you to join us, but just stop telling us not to,’” he informed WLWT-TV.

Another participant informed the station that staff proprietor Mike Brown warned the gamers that the followers would give them a ton of pushback in the event that they determined to kneel for the anthem.

The Bengals informed the station that its work in the neighborhood speaks for itself.

With gamers across the league eager to kneel, the Bengals informed the station the staff nonetheless making an attempt to determine the appropriate message.

“We would like to allow time for our players and coaches to discuss before commenting,” the staff mentioned.