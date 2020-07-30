Ex-Barnsley FC footballer charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A ex-Barnsley FC footballer has actually been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after 2 caring moms and dads were eliminated in a scary auto accident on the M56

Former striker Steven Bennett, 28, was driving a HGV throughout the multi-vehicle smash in between junction 9, Warrington, and junction 10 Stretton Interchange in September in 2015.

Angela Wong, 56, passed away at the scene and her hubby Richard, 62, later on passed away in healthcare facility.

Angela Wong, 56, (right) and Richard Wong, 62, (left), the caring moms and dads who passed away in a crash on the M56 in September in 2015

The couple had actually been wed for 37 years and left 2 kids and 2 grandchildren.

Bennett – who bet Barnsley FC’s first string for a couple of video games in between 2010 and 2011 – was today charged with 2 counts of causing death by dangerous driving, the Warrington Guardian reports.

He will appear prior to Chester Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The scene of the crash on the M56 in between junction 9, Warrington, and junction 10 Stretton Interchange

At the time, the household stated: ‘They touched the hearts and enriched the lives of everybody who understood them.

‘Our moms and dads leave 2 kids, 2 grandchildren and a comprehensive household and group of buddies who are all ravaged by their unexpected loss.

‘They will be really missed out on by everybody who understood them.’

They included: ‘We are permanently grateful to have had them as our fantastic moms and dads. We enjoy them quite and they will be permanently in our hearts.’