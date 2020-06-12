Ex-Artsakh official comments on his appointment as Armenian parliament speaker’s advisor – Panorama

Former Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Ashot Ghulyan has consented to serve as an advisor to Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, that he said in a Facebook post.

“I have gladly accepted the proposal of Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan to continue causing the development and deepening of relations between the parliaments of the 2 Armenian republics in the positioning of the Armenian parliament speaker’s advisor,” that he wrote.

Ghulyan thanked Mirzoyan for the confidence put into him. Also, he said he will execute his duties from Artsakh.