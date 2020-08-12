Ex-Arsenal midfielder Coquelin completes Villarreal switch

The Frenchman has actually left the Mestalla after two-and-a-half seasons, and associated the Yellow Submarine on a four-year offer
Villarreal have actually finished the finalizing of Francis Coquelin from competitors Valencia, with Dani Parejo relatively set to follow.
Former Arsenal midfielder Coquelin has actually signed a four-year handle Villarreal, having actually invested the last two-and-a-half seasons of his profession with Valencia.
The 29- year-old revealed his pleasure after being revealed at his brand-new club on Wednesday, stating: “I am very happy to sign for Villarreal today, we hope it will be a great season. Endavant!”
Coquelin signed up with Valencia from Arsenal in 2018, giving an end his 10- year remain in north London.
The Frenchman never ever rather handled to develop himself as a crucial member of the first string at Emirates Stadium, however he rapidly ended up being a pillar in the beginning XI at Mestalla.
Coquelin took in 89 looks throughout all competitors for Valencia, and assisted the club win the Copa del Rey throughout his launching season.
#Villarreal and @valenciacf_en have actually reached a contract for the transfer of @FCoquelin_off.
Welcome aboard the Yellow Submarine!
https://t.co/NZHJioXEYh pic.twitter.com/AevnOihQzN
— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal)August 12, 2020
It is expected that Spain …