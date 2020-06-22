Ex-Armenian security chief urges MPs to reject draft constitutional amendments – Panorama

Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Chairman of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan calls on lawmakers of the ruling My Step faction to vote down the draft constitutional amendments regarding the mandate of the Constitutional Court judges at the ongoing special session.

In a statement on Monday, the ex-security chief deplored the bill seeking to replace the judges of Armenia’s top court, stating Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pushing his 88-member political team into committing “grave, collective crimes amounting to usurpation of power and overthrow of the constitutional order.”

Warning the MPs against relying on Article 96 of the Armenian Constitution which grants immunity to deputies from prosecution or liability for a viewpoint expressed or voting within the framework of parliamentarian activities, Vanetsyan urges them to disobey the “illegal orders distributed by the unbalanced man holding the Armenian prime minister’s office.”

Also, the former NSS chief has unveiled an agenda to create a “Commission for Restoring Constitutional Order” and to launch urgent consultations with all public and political forces “concerned about the country’s future”.