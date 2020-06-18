Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan released on bail – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Arsen Nikoghosyan, ruled to release former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, charged over the 2008 post-election events in Yerevan.

“The court has ruled to partly reverse the May 13 decision by the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction and change the measure for restraint for Robert Kocharyan under a bail of 2 billion AMD,” Judge David Grigoryan read out.

Kocharyan’s legal team had filed three motions to change Robert Kocharyan’s measure of restraint, including under personal guarantee offered by four former Armenian and Artsakh prime ministers, based on the fact that the former president will risk being infected with coronavirus at prison, as well as his release on bail.

The decision can be appealed in the Court of Cassation, the high-instance court of Armenia.