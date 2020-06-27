Ex-Antifa member slams Nadler for calling far-left group ‘imaginary’: ‘That’s just false’

“Yet every single time that we have left-wing politicians … that deny and ignore and even justify Antifa violence, it’s only going to continue to grow.”

Nadler made the declare Thursday throughout a debate within the House on Democrats’ proposed police reform laws.

“They couldn’t utter the phrase ‘black lives matter’ and could barely [broach] the subject of police reform,” Nadler mentioned of House Republicans. “Instead, their amendments … were errant nonsense, off-topic, dealing with imaginary things like Antifa and completely negating the entire purpose of the bill.”

Nadales advised “Ingraham Angle” host Tammy Bruce he was “indoctrinated” earlier than he joined Antifa by Spanish-language media and his academics to imagine “America was my enemy, not because America rejected me, but because I kept being told that I was a victim.”

“Thankfully, I started asking questions about this movement. And then, really I … got the information that I needed and I realized that being part of it was something that I should’ve never been part of,” Nadales mentioned. “And now I’m glad that I’m condemning it. But one thing to remember is, where is Antifa really coming from? Because Mr. Nadler thinks that it’s imaginary. Well, it’s coming, oftentimes, from college campuses.”

Nadler’s touch upon the House ground Thursday drew an offended response from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the Judiciary Committee’s prime Republican.

“They’re not imaginary, they’re real …” Jordan mentioned. “To have the chair of the Judiciary Committee, on the House floor, say … these words … ‘imaginary things like Antifa.’ They are far from imaginary. And there are people in every major city in this country who know that and yet the chair of the Judiciary Committee just made that statement. That is scary.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.