Ewen Murray welcomes the return of live golf as Rory McIlroy headlines Sunday’s skins charity match | Golf News





McIlroy and Fowler headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief

Ewen Murray is wanting ahead to enjoyable and leisure as live golf returns to our screens on Sunday, however there shall be a really totally different search for Rory Mcilroy and co at historic Seminole …

It appears such a very long time since The Players Championship was so rudely interrupted. There has been heartbreak for a lot of households, younger and outdated. There has been concern and uncertainty, and of course the fear of what this pandemic has executed for our fast futures.

In these troubled instances, now we have been heartened by those that have served heroically throughout the disaster. People who’ve put their lives on the line to save lots of ours. We have missed what we now know now we have taken as a right. The easy pleasures of life and, for a lot of, sport.

McIlroy will companion Dustin Johnson

This weekend, golf tiptoes ahead and live motion from the fairways will grace our Sky Sports screens as soon as once more. It shall be golf as we have not seen earlier than. World No 1, Rory McIlroy, and former holder of that coveted title, Dustin Johnson, will staff as much as tackle two of Oklahoma State University’s excellent graduates, Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler.

It’s a charity occasion and it’ll elevate hundreds of thousands for these in want throughout America and past. The match will embrace a “skins” format which, down the years, has supplied a lot pleasure. Holes one to 6 are price $50,000, holes seven to 16 have a worth of $100,000, the 17th is $200,000 and the 18th is price an unimaginable half 1,000,000 {dollars}.

If a gap is halved, the pores and skin is carried ahead. There’s $25ok for a birdie (no concessions), and an eagle lands $50ok. Holes two and 14 characteristic the long-driving contest price $100,000 and $150,000 respectively. Both pairings will start with $500,000 which can accumulate with golﬁng prowess.

You’re probably questioning why this isn’t golf as we all know it as it is a format that’s acquainted to golf followers the world over?

The 4 gamers shall be carrying their very own golf equipment similar to they’d have executed of their youth. Gone, I believe, shall be the event golf luggage lugged by their loyal bagmen. In their place shall be the Sunday luggage, perhaps with a stand, one thing we’re all conversant in.

The gamers will collate their very own yardages, choose no matter membership, learn their very own putts, clear their very own golf balls and I imagine it is going to be lots of enjoyable, and maybe a visit again to yesteryear.

The occasion shall be performed at one of the world’s most unique golf equipment. Opened in 1930 and designed by the revered Scot, Donald Ross, Seminole rests by America’s ﬁrst coast in Florida and, together with Augusta National, Cypress Point and Pine Valley, makes up the quartet that sits at the pinnacle of American golf golf equipment.

The charity match takes place at historic Seminole

I used to be ﬁrst launched to this masterpiece, that in recent times has loved a makeover by the Core and Crenshaw design firm, by my outdated sparring companion at Sky, Bruce Critchley. Now you possibly can think about Bruce saying: “Let’s go down to Seminole and have a cocktail, I know a couple of members there and it’s all organised”.

Oﬀ we set and having performed Augusta and Cypress Point, I used to be excited as we rolled into the property to be greeted by the beautiful Spanish type clubhouse. We had a stroll round what’s a fairly pleasant and enchanting golf course earlier than retiring to the veranda the place Bruce ordered two Mint Juleps. Not wanting to indicate my ignorance, I mentioned nothing.

A Mint Julep could be very a lot half of America’s south, particularly, The Kentucky Derby. It’s bourbon-based with sugar, crushed ice and mint. We sat there and soaked up the distinctive ambiance and watched the solar tire earlier than disappearing in the west. An afternoon I’ll at all times bear in mind.

The course is an excellent combination of holes, many of which border the Atlantic shoreline recognized as Junu Beach. In developing Seminole, Ross had diﬃculties, as a lot of the floor was swampland. But the finish product is excellent.

Prominent members down the years embody Henry Ford II, President Dwight Eisenhower and The Duke of Windsor. Seminole is the place Ben Hogan used to spend a month shaking oﬀ winter rust in preparation for the PGA Tour season forward and was made an honorary member later in his life.

It additionally boasts some well-known membership professionals. Claude Harmon was professional at Seminole when he received The Masters in 1948. Butch’s father stays the final membership professional to win one a serious. Bob Ford, who was membership professional at Oakmont for a few years could be very a lot half of this membership. Bob was awarded the highest honour by the PGA of America in recent times.

Seminole is one of the most unique programs in the US

On Sunday, I hope there’s a breeze, or stronger as that can present the course is a stern check for golfers of the high quality we look ahead to seeing once more. The par-fives, I believed, had been a terrific characteristic they usually could nicely have a giant say in accumulating skins and {dollars}. My favorite gap was the par-three 17th, which shall be used if a play-off is required.

I’m delighted this course oﬀered their services to host an occasion which the golﬁng world seems ahead to. Because of its exclusivity, only a few folks can have seen it or know a lot about it. A bit like watching The Sound of Music for the ﬁrst time.

NBC Sports produce the motion with extra hand-held cameras than they’d usually use. That might have a giant inﬂuence on how they cowl golf in the future. With a lot of Florida ﬂat, the digicam angles will present up the modifications in elevation that Seminole enjoys, together with its mini dunes that separate the fairways from the ocean.

The commentary will come from one of the tv world’s ﬁnest sports activities presenters. Mike Tirico has coated many sports activities in his illustrious profession. A 10-year run as NFL play-by-play commentator, Mike has been half of the golf scene throughout three a long time, 25 years with ESPN and NBC since 2016.

Because of the world we’re dwelling in proper now, his commentary won’t come from a sales space overlooking the course. Mike’s phrases will come from the front room at his residence in Michigan!

Sky Sports’ protection shall be hosted by Robert Lee, from his London pad, with manufacturing and route delivered in comparable style by our gifted staﬀ.

It’s been 9 weeks since that interruption at Sawgrass, however this weekend, live from Seminole, golf begins to take some tiny, but tentative steps again in direction of normality. This can be a very good alternative so that you can familiarise yourselves with what shall be the venue for the 2021 Walker Cup.

It’s been some time since your final tee time. Yours is booked for 7pm on Sunday, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.