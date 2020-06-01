Ewen Murray salutes European Tour for bringing golf back to iconic venues | Golf News







After the European Tour introduced the UK Swing will restart the season in July, Ewen Murray welcomes the return of a lot of traditional programs with nice historical past and reminiscences.

Throughout the doom and gloom and destructive vibes throughout this diﬃcult time in enterprise, life and sport, some gentle has appeared on the finish of the tunnel with information from Wentworth that the European Tour is making ready to tiptoe ahead and embrace the start of a brand new daybreak.

I say “new”, however maybe many will assume we’re taking a visit back to yesteryear with the announcement that golf will begin back from Covid-19 with a “UK Swing”.

Darren Clarke received the final English Open to be held at Forest of Arden – in 2002

I really feel sorry for the international locations which have seen their occasions cancelled this season, the international locations and sponsors who’ve supported the European Tour since its inception some 50 years in the past. Knowing the robust bond they’ve loved with the Tour, they are going to return after we get back to some type of normality.

In the 70s and 80s, Britain was the hub of the European Tour, with occasions at Fulford in York, St Mellion in Cornwall, Woburn, Moor Park, Walton Heath, Sunningdale and Ganton. Great venues, ﬁne programs, and supported by fantastic followers who had the sport of golf at coronary heart.

With the restrictions in place all through the world for the likes of journey, quarantine, and social gatherings, the Tour, little doubt with immense consideration and understanding, has provide you with what I imagine is the right plan as we ease ahead.

The PGA Tour will get underway in lower than a fortnight in Texas. With the vast majority of gamers residing in America, their return, though removed from simple, is comprehensible and has a greater than common probability of efficiently setting the ball rolling as soon as once more.

Our European Tour, with its range, is a bit more sophisticated.

Assuming the quarantine interval is lifted within the close to future, Lee Westwood and Close House in England’s north east, will open the UK Swing. The British Masters and the occasions that observe in England and Wales shall be performed with out spectators.

The prize funds will not be what the gamers have loved over the previous few years, however these purses would be the norm for the foreseeable future. The purpose to rejoice is the actual fact European Tour golf is heading out of darkness.

Lee Westwood was an English Open champion at Hanbury Manor in 1998

The chief government, Keith Pelley, breezed into Wentworth a number of years in the past with a wave of enthusiasm, promising large advances. There can be a signiﬁcant change in prize funds, a much-improved spectator expertise and a big hike in hours of tv broadcasts. Keith duly delivered.

The Rolex Series was launched, eight occasions with a complete purse of slightly below $60m. The dressing of tournaments was enhanced producing an environment we hadn’t witnessed earlier than on Tour. Players’ and household lounges had been luxurious as had been the gamers’ courtesy automotive companies and cutting-edge ranges.

All of this got here crashing down in March this yr, nevertheless it’s with that very same enthusiasm and experience that Pelley will rebuild and form the longer term and his UK Swing is the perfect manner to re-enforce the foundations. I see it as going back to fundamentals, by no means a nasty tactic in occasions of hassle.

All of the British venues have resorts on website, all are excellent match programs of which two have efficiently hosted the Ryder Cup, one on a couple of event. Forest Of Arden was one of many favorite venues for gamers and the coveted English Open was claimed there by the likes of Colin Montgomerie and Darren Clarke, the latter has additionally received at Hanbury Manor together with Lee Westwood.

Paul McGinley received the Wales Open at Celtic Manor in 2001

It’s 40 years in the past since Irishman Des Smyth tasted victory in Newcastle, Mark James received the Welsh Golf Classic at Wenvoe Castle in 1979, and following yr Sandy Lyle was victorious at Royal Porthcawl.

Celtic Manor boasts some ﬁne winners in more moderen occasions. McGinley, Poulter and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Graeme McDowell took the title there throughout a yr wherein he turned a significant champion and starred within the 2010 Ryder Cup.

I applaud all who’ve made their venues obtainable to permit European golf to start the journey back. Their programs will look stunningly lovely throughout our Sky Sports screens.

Many of our prime gamers will play within the USA when restrictions are eased and if the deliberate majors and FedExCup play-oﬀs go forward, their schedule will embody these. That leaves a wonderful alternative for Europe’s ﬂedgling golfers to climb the ladder. We have many wonderful younger abilities rising throughout Europe and it is going to be fascinating to see who makes their mark.

Keith Pelley ought to be applauded for his determination making for the European Tour

Keith Pelley was requested if the Tour is in ﬁnancial hassle, however he insisted the coffers had been nicely stocked. I believe we’re all conscious, each firm or organisation, massive or small has been severely aﬀected by Covid-19 and nobody is coming back with a bang. It shall be small steps on the highway to restoration.

This is why I imagine Pelley has made the proper determination and these occasions are being propped up ﬁnancially by the Tour. Each UK occasion will carry a complete purse of 1 million euros, which suggests the winner’s cheque shall be round £150,000. It may even imply ﬁnishing midway down the ﬁeld will in all probability solely cowl bills.

With the massive cash up entrance, competitors shall be elevated, and by the point this Swing is accomplished on the finish of August, I’ve little doubt we could have seen many modifications from this current time, hopefully for the higher.

Scotland takes centre stage in October with the return of the Rolex Series. The spectacular Renaissance Club in East Lothian will host the Scottish Open for the second yr operating. The following week it is back to European Tour headquarters for the BMW PGA Championship.

Bernd Wiesberger will defend his Scottish Open title in October

With the PGA Tour season over and a brand new one simply starting, there’s each probability, with the easing of quarantine and the provision and extra alternative of journey, these two occasions ought to boast high-quality ﬁelds. October in Scotland is usually a good golﬁng month with the odd wildness thrown in, however what about Wentworth in late autumn?

Remember the times of the World Match Play? The tree leaves ageing giving the course that pretty golden hue, the low solar portraying shafts of daylight throughout the taking part in floor and the shadows lengthening because the day grows older. I’m an optimist as life is extra pleasing that manner.

I’ll go away you with these Wentworth pictures and I’ll add, what if spectators are allowed? The roar of 30,000 followers reverberating round these previous timber that body the West Course. Scenes of days of yore, the start of our golﬁng future. We can dream and we are going to.