Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara Goes Topless On Instagram – Look!

Clara McGregor and her cat say hello!

The daughter of Ewan McGregor took to Instagram on Tuesday to #FreeTheNipple and strategically block it from the digital camera with the assistance of her hairless feline.

That’s proper, y’all. The 24-year-outdated mannequin posed fully topless whereas standing in her backyard sporting nothing however what gave the impression to be black boxer briefs. And though Clara checked out ease in her lack of wardrobe, she made positive to cowl up her pet with an orange t-shirt.

In the caption, she joked:

“The Cat thought she could go outside with no top on!? I thought we’d raised her better.”

LOLz!

This purrfect Insta content material comes as Clara spends time in lockdown together with her household, together with her sister Esther. It’s unclear whether or not she’s dwelling with Ewan or her mom Eve Mavrakis, however no less than we all know Clara’s there to ensure her cat doesn’t get into an excessive amount of bother!

The actor, for his half, has been noticed quarantining along with his daughters Jamyan, 18, and Anouk, 9 — whom he shares along with his ex-spouse — and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. As followers know, there was a little bit of drama when Ewan left Eve, his spouse of 23 years, for his Fargo co-star in 2018. Unsurprisingly, Clara and Esther did NOT take it effectively, and lashed out at their father in numerous methods.

Esther wrote a track in regards to the betrayal and posted a video of herself singing it on Instagram. The track, titled Made You A Man, included strains like “I read some dumb shit that I found online” and “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry” — which followers took as a nod to the the primary pics of her dad and Winstead kissing hitting the online.

Clara, in the meantime, took a extra direct method and straight up DRAGGED Mary Elizabeth on social media. After a Winstead fan account posted a pic of the actress on IG and known as her the “most beautiful and talented woman on earth” within the caption, Ewan’s daughter determined to depart a remark of her personal. She wrote:

“Most beautiful and talented woman on earth??? Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x.”

Ouch.

Looks like Clara’s actually discovering her voice on the social platform. We can’t wait to see extra content material from her!

