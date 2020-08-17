Ewan McGregor to lose half of his TV and movie fortune in divorce settlement

According to court files acquired by People, McGregor and Mavrakis concurred to divided their properties, which for him indicates any made earnings from movies and TV tasks that he dealt with while they were together. The couple supposedly called it stops in 2017 and has actually been locked in a divorce battle since.

EWAN MCGREGOR’S DAUGHTER SEEMINGLY ATTACKS DAD’S NEW ROMANCE IN VIDEO

For point of view, that indicates that she’s entitled to a portion of modification from such lucrative properties he’s been in throughout the years as 3 “Star Wars” motion pictures, “Trainspotting,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Men Who Stare at Goats,” “Angels & Demons” and much more. The outlet keeps in mind that half the $3 million he got for the 2018 movie “Christopher Robin” will likewise go to his ex regardless of it being made after their split date.

In addition to losing half of what he made in the last 20 years, McGregor has actually concurred to pay practically $15,000 each month in kid assistance along with make a trust fund for their more youthful child’s instructional expenditures. He’ll likewise pay practically $36,000 each month in spousal assistance.

EWAN MCGREGOR SPENT THE LAST 9 MONTHS WITH HIS KIDS AFTER AFFAIR SCANDAL BROKE

The 2 have 4 children together: …