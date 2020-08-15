Ewan McGregor Loses Star Wars Millions In Divorce After Leaving Ex-Wife For Younger Co-Star

Ewan McGregor‘s divorce has actually been rather a rocky roadway, and now that chapter has actually ended– with a big payday for his scorned ex-wife!

To wrap-up: the star split with his partner of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, back in 2017, and rapidly carried on with his younger co-starMary Elizabeth Winstead Just how rapidly he carried on– i.e., if the relationship got in affair area– is uncertain. But the responses of his partner and children certainly do not paint a beautiful photo.

Regardless, the rather controversial divorce procedure has now at long last concerned an end. People gotten judgment files from the completed divorce, and Mavrakis brought out rather a piece of modification. While the couple divided their properties, all royalties and residuals from McGregor’s movie and tv tasks throughout their union are thought about neighborhood home. In other words, she’s getting that Star Wars cash, infant! The prequels made in between $600 million and $1 billion EACH, so it’s safe to state that’s a respectable portion of modification. Ewan’s approximated web worth is– sorry, was— someplace north of $40 mil.

People likewise kept in mind that though their separation was noted as May 2017, Mavrakis will likewise …