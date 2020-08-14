EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw & ICW debut on WWE Network this Saturday

Starting this Saturday, the very best independent promos worldwide are concerning WWE Network.

EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestling from England, Germany’s wXw and Scotland’s ICW will debut for customers to the acclaimed streaming service, offering the WWE Universe the possibility to see a few of their preferred Superstars like never ever in the past. And this is simply the start! You’ll continue to see video footage from their libraries, in addition to brand-new and interesting material from all of these promos on WWE Network in the weeks and months to come.

The very first drop includes a set of collections highlighting 2 of WWE and NXT’s leading stars, in addition to complete programs from each promo.

The Best of Drew McIn tire in EVOLVE includes the WWE Champion in action prior to his 2017 go back to the business. You’ll see McIn tire in exhilarating matches versus the similarity Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle.

The Best of Keith Lee in EVOLVE includes the NXT Champion entering into his own prior to making the dive to the black-and-gold brand name. In this collection, The Limitless One takes on Timothy Thatcher, WALTER andRiddle The unique likewise includes a set of early fights versus his competitor and friend, Dominik Dijakovic.

Fans will get a take a look at Germany’s wXw and see various …