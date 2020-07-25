

Price: $8.99 - $5.49

(as of Jul 25,2020 19:15:41 UTC – Details)



Evolve perfect edge brush with 100% pure soft boar bristle brush is designed to keep edges laid and smooth. Pure boar bristles stimulates the scalp and distributes natural hair oils to promote healthy hair growth. Bamboo handle with slender design allows for easy handling and on the go styling needs. Evolve for stunning. Healthy. Hair.

Pure boar bristles promotes healthy hair growth and retention

Stimulates the scalp and distributes natural oils throughout the hair

Slender handle design with bamboo