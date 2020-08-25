Nine months after president Evo Morales left Bolivia amidst mass demonstrations and sobs of election scams, the Andean nation is when again in chaos. Tens of thousands of individuals took to the streets this month upset at hold-ups to a vote to change Mr Morales and requiring the resignation of interim leader Jeanine Áñez.

Luis Arce, the frontrunner for the delayed governmental and legal elections which will now happen in October, thinks he has the response to Bolivia’s issues. “The only political party which can guarantee social stability, political stability and economic stability is us,” he stated in an interview with theFinancial Times “We have done it before and we are going to do it again.”

For his challengers, that is precisely the issue. The prospect for Mr Morales’ leftwing MAS celebration is the previous president’s financing minister and picked follower.

An economic expert from a middle-class household in Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, Mr Arce might not match his coach’s charm on the stump or his origins as a native llama herder however he shares Mr Morales’ enthusiasm for state-directed policies which harness the nation’s plentiful reserves of metals and gas to assist the poorest.

