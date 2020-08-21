Evo Morales: Exiled Bolivian ex-president accused of rape



The Bolivian justice ministry has actually submitted a criminal grievance versus previous President Evo Morales for statutory rape and human trafficking.

It follows pictures were released in nationwide media of the 60-year-old ex-leader with a girl who was apparently a small at the time.

He has actually not discussed the claims.

Mr Morales was president from 2006-2019 and resides in exile in Argentina after a contested election in November.

The leftist leader stepped down following big demonstrations objecting to in 2015’s election outcomes, and a conservative interim federal government took charge.

While in exile, Mr Morales has actually been accused of a variety of offenses.

An declared relationship in between Mr Morales and a 19-year-old female determined just as N.M started when she was a small.

Deputy Minister Guido Melgar informed an interview on Thursday that images drawn from a smart phone coming from one of the female’s loved ones reveal her while …