Evictions and foreclosures are on pause for another two months

In addition, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development will extend Federal Housing Administration loan forgiveness for homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages until the end of August. The program was set up in March with a 60-day moratorium and was later extended until the end of June.

“While the economic recovery is already underway, many American families still need more time and assistance to regain their financial footing,” said Ben Carson, the Secretary of HUD. “Our foreclosure and eviction extension means that these families will not have to worry about losing their home as they work to recover from the financial impacts of Covid-19.”

Servicers must continue to halt new foreclosure actions and suspend foreclosure actions that have been in process, as well as cease evictions of individuals renting FHA-backed single family properties. The only exception to the stay is for occupants of legally vacant or abandoned properties.