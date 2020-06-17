Evictions and foreclosures are on pause for another two months

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae will extend the moratorium on
foreclosures and evictions on single-family homes
until August 31. The protections were originally set to expire on June 30.
In addition, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development will extend Federal Housing Administration loan forgiveness
for homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages until the end of August. The program was set up in March with a 60-day moratorium and was later extended until the end of June.
“While the economic recovery is already underway, many American families still need more time and assistance to regain their financial footing,” said Ben Carson, the Secretary of HUD. “Our foreclosure and eviction extension means that these families will not have to worry about losing their home as they work to recover from the financial impacts of Covid-19.”
Servicers must continue to halt new foreclosure actions and suspend foreclosure actions that have been in process, as well as cease evictions of individuals renting FHA-backed single family properties. The only exception to the stay is for occupants of legally vacant or abandoned properties.
Homeowners with FHA-insured or Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans should continue steadily to make mortgage repayments during the foreclosure and eviction moratorium when they are in a position to. If they can not, they may seek mortgage payment forbearance made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act.
Under the CARES Act, homeowners affected by coronavirus with federally-backed loans can delay or reduce payments for up to year, and are not essential to make a lump sum repayment
at the end of the forbearance period.
Those who don’t possess government-backed loans may also get forbearance, at the discretion of their lender.
To better understand the protections and assistance that the government offers homeowners and renters as a result of coronavirus, a few agencies including HUD, FHFA and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have developed an information internet site, cfpb.gov/housing
.
“During this national health emergency no one should worry about losing their home,” said Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mark Calabria.