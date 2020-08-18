Eviction notice serves heartache, confusion in Caddo trailer park | 3 Investigates

KEITHVILLE, La.– The narrow roadway that results in Ann Fisher’s community on Old Mansfield Road is flanked with thick brush and a number of indications that read, “PRIVATE PROPERTY.”

Beyond the indications, a seriously roadway covered in pits and well over a lots trailers. Some of them have actually been deserted for what appears like years.

Fisher, 84, understands her community isn’t much, however she’s called this neighborhood house for about 40 years.

“Most of us are retired out here,” Fisher stated. (*3 *)

The neighborhood has numerous long time citizens, who have actually grown near to one another throughout the years.

“Everybody scratches everybody’s back around here … help each other. Somebody needs something, we’re there for them,” stated Tammy Goodin, a mom of 2, who has actually lived at the trailer park for 5 years.

Fisher fondly keeps in mind the Armstrongs, the initial owners of the trailer park.

“The owner lived down the road,” Fisher stated. “Everything was kept up. If anything was messed up, it was taken care of.”

Over the years, the trailer park has actually altered hands …