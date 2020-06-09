Evian Championship will not take place in 2020, LPGA confirm | Golf News





The Evian Championship will not go forward this yr

The Evian Championship has been cancelled for 2020 as a result of logistical difficulties of journey and quarantine laws.

Tournament organisers and the LPGA Tour issued a joint announcement stating that what ought to have been the yr’s last main has been faraway from the August schedule.

Jin Young Ko will maintain onto the Evian trophy for an additional yr

The fifth main in the women recreation was because of take place from August 6-9 on the Evian Resort in France, however the numerous restrictions and necessities relating to COVID-19 pressured officers to cancel.

LPGA commissioner, Mike Whan, stated: “I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at The Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges.

“They know that high-pursed, career-changing occasions like The Evian are extra essential than ever, particularly in an LPGA yr that has been drastically decreased because of COVID-19. I do know this was a tricky determination for everybody concerned, however it’s one which we needed to take given the restrictions we confronted.

“It is disappointing to miss a major championship but Evian’s strong history of showcasing the best female golfers will continue once again when we return in 2021. We look forward to being back on the mountain in Evian next year and for a long time to come.”

Shanshan Feng was runner-up to Ko final July

LPGA competitors is scheduled to renew on July 23 on the Marathon Classic in Ohio, with the ASI Ladies Scottish Open to observe in mid-August on the Renaissance Club – an occasion co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

Major golf stays on the right track to return with the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon from August 20-23, and the rearranged ANA Inspiration will take place at Rancho Mirage in California in the second week of September.